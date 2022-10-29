AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 18th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

