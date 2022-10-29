AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 107.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.7%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.