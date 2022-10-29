Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

