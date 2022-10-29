Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.09.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$27.06 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$26.15 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

