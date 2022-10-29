Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,696,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,665,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.