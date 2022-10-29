Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

