Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.