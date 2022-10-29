Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYTO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 108,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $66.60.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

