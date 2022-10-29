Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 161,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPS remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,739. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.17. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

