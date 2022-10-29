Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
