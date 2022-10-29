Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.