Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

