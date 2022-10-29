Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.