Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

