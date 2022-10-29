Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. Amazon.com has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

