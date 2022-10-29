Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.82-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Amedisys Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 769,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

