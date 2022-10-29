Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $188.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

