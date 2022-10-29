Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $188.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

