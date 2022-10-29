Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Amedisys Price Performance
Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amedisys (AMED)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.