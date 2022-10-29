Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

