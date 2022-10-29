Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $188.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 34.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys Company Profile

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

