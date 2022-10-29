Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 769,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $188.88.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Amedisys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

