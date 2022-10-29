American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

