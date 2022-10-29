American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AREB stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

