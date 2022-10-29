American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Update

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,432. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

