Ames National Co. (ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 15th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. Ames National has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 63.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ames National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.