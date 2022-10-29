Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $535,680 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

