Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.47 billion-$12.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.35 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-2.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.4 %

APH stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

