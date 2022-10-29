Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.95-$2.97 EPS.

APH stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 2,707,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

