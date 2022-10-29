Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.92. Anaergia shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 220 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.