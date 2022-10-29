Analysts Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target at $356.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

