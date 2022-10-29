Analyzing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allego alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80 Leslie’s 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allego and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Allego currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.55%. Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and Leslie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.27 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.96 $126.63 million $0.78 18.47

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.