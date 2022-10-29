Analyzing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.45 -$7.77 million N/A N/A MediWound $23.76 million 1.84 -$13.55 million ($0.52) -2.54

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A MediWound -73.79% N/A -68.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Smart for Life and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smart for Life and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,851.22%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than MediWound.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

