Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,453,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

