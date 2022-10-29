Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,166 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

