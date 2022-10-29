Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,460 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.