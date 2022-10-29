Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

