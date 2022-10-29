Aon plc (AON) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

AON Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $289.20 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.20 and a 200-day moving average of $281.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Insider Activity at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 22.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

