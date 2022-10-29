APENFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $176.48 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $176.48 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

