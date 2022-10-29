Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.56.

AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

