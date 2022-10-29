Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $126.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $127.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

