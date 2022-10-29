Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:AIT traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $126.90. 311,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.