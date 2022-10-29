Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for about 0.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,644,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aramark by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 372,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ARMK stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

