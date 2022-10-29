Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $747,133.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.01 or 0.31913841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

