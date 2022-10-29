Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. 13,153,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,114. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

