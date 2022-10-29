Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $58.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

