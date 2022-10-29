Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 52.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $1,732,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

