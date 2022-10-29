Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. Arch Resources has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

