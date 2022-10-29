Archaea Energy’s (LFG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their hold rating on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LFG remained flat at $25.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

