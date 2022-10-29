Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.45 to $3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

