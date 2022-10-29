argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.41. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

