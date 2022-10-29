Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 23,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

